CELTIC face a Uefa investigation after a fan breached security to run on the pitch and apparently tried to kick Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The incident occurred shortly before half time in the Champions League clash at Parkhead on Tuesday, which the Gladgow club lost 5-0.

The supporter ran past stewards and and onto the field just moments before half-time and headed straight for the £143m striker

The supporter was eventually caught by ground staff and led away.  

Pictures have emerged showing the supporter being dragged away by stewards.

One fan said: “He ran on the pitch and took a kick at the player, but missed.

“It took everybody by surprise.

“Before you knew it, a group of stewards got to him and took him off the pitch.”