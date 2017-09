CELTIC face further UEFA action in a European match after a supporter was apprehended for allegedly invading the pitch to confront Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The incident happened in the aftermath of Edinson Cavani’s 40th-minute goal, which gave PSG a 3-0 lead. The French side went on to beat the Hoops 5-0 at Parkhead.

The fan who was led away by stewards was booed by Celtic fans following the incident which leaves the Hoops facing a 12th Euro punishment in seven seasons over fans misbehaviour.

Loading article content