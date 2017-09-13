CELTIC face further UEFA action in a European match after a supporter was apprehended for allegedly invading the pitch to confront Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The incident happened in the aftermath of Edinson Cavani’s 40th-minute goal, which gave PSG a 3-0 lead. The French side went on to beat the Hoops 5-0 at Parkhead.

The fan who was led away by stewards was booed by Celtic fans following the incident which leaves the Hoops facing a 12th Euro punishment in seven seasons over fans misbehaviour.

It comes after police launched an investigation into the behaviour of fans during Celtic's Champions League qualifier clash against Linfield in the wake of concerns over pro-IRA singing and banners.

Celtic were hit with a £20,500 Uefa fine.

BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie discussed the incident at half-time saying: “It’s not been a good night so far for Celtic and a fan came on the pitch as well, confronted Mbappe.

“And I can tell you, all the rest of the fans around us were fuming, furious with him going on the pitch.”

The sanction on each of the previous 11 occasions over fan misbehaviour has been a fine from the governing body UEFA.

Four years ago Celtic were hit with a £42,000 fine by UEFA after the Green Brigade display banners including one depicting IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands before a Champions League match defeat by AC Milan.

In a statement, Celtic then warned continued misbehaviour could see them play European games behind closed doors, with chief executive Peter Lawell accusing the Green Brigade of damaging the club's reputation.; And fans raised concerns on social media of a harsh penalty over latest furore for persistent offending.

And at the time of the 2013 incident, it was the fourth time the European governing body had taken action against the Glasgow club as a result of fan indiscretions in the previous two years.

Celtic were fined £12,600 (15,000 euro) in 2011 after supporters chanted pro-IRA slogans during a Europa League match against Rennes.

They were then handed a further £21,000 (25,000 euro) punishment after their followers unfurled a banner criticising Uefa and set off flares during a later match in the same competition at Italian side Udinese.

The Celtic fines

* February, 2017: Manchester City (A)- £16,000 for fireworks and crowd trouble

* August, 2016: Hapeol Beer Sheva (H) – £8,616 for displaying of Palestine flags

* December 2015: Fenerbahce (A) – £10,000 for improper conduct of team as well as flares

* March 2015: Inter Milan (A) - £5850 for improper conduct of team, £3650 fine for flares

* February 2015: Dinamo Zagreb (A) - £7400 fine for inappropriate crowd behaviour

* July 2014: KR Reykjavik (H) - £16,000 fine for illicit banner

* December 2013: AC Milan (H) - £42,200 fine for illicit banner

* July 2013: Cliftonville (H) - £4200 fine for flares

* March 2012: Udinese (A) - £21,000 fine for flares and illicit banner

* December 2011: Rennes (A) - £12,700 fine for illicit chanting

* July 2017: Linfield (H) - £20,500 fine for illicit banners