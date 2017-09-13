THE full cost of delivering national pay scales for lecturers in Scottish colleges could be as much as £117 million over the next three years, an industry body has warned.

Colleges Scotland said pay harmonisation - which also includes recurring costs of £50m a year - would lead to a poorer experience for students unless it was properly funded.

The figures are contained in a written submission to the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee, which is looking at the financial health of further education.

