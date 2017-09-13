A DRUNK couple acted out a bad attempt at ‘Carry on Camping’ after they fell out over their failure to take blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothes on their first camping trip.
Jacqueline Aitken, 42, and Andrew Miller, 38, were arrested after they turned on a female warden and fellow campers at Cobleland campsite near Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire in May, having left the items suitcase at home in Ruchill, Glasgow.
Laura Knox, prosecuting, told Stirling Sheriff Court that wardens carring out late night checks overheard a man calling a woman a ‘retard.’ Mrs Knox said Miller came out of the tent and got into a car.
Loading article content
Another camper later complained about shouting coming from their tent and a warden checked it out.
Mrs Knox said: “Jaqueline Aitken crawled out of her tent and shouted that she had paid her money and didn’t know there was a noise policy. Mr Miller piped up and said Miss Aitken needed lifted.”
Mr Miller’s shouted as they opened the door of his car, where he had moved following the row: “Don’t touch my car. Who do you think you are - the police?” and Miss Aitken also threatened the female warden.
They were arrested and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.
Ken Dalling, defending Miller, said: “This wasn’t exactly Carry On Camping, and if it was, I don’t think Mr Miller would have been well cast in the Kenneth Williams role.”
Sheriff William Gilchrist fined Aitken £200 and Miller ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, adding: “No-one on the campsite should have had to put up with this bad behaviour.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?