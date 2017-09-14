Author Iain Rankin has backed an Edinburgh-based disabled children’s charity which is faced with closing its doors after 25 years.
Kindred provides mutual support for parents of children with disabilities, and claims families often don't know where to turn.
Christine Wright, whose 10-year-old son Cameron was mown down by a stolen motorbike in a hit and run incident in Edinburgh just last month, said she couldn’t have coped without its emotional and practical support. She said : "Kindred came along just as I was ready to crack. I was tired, scared and worn out.
“When Cameron was admitted to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, our family were traumatically plunged into a living nightmare of shock, fear and anger. We really couldn’t have coped without Kindred’s emotional and practical support.”
Crime writer Ian Rankin added: "Kindred has been close to my heart ever since my son was born with special needs - over 20 years ago. I know first-hand the difference Kindred makes to families."
The charity, which has 12 members of staff, faces an £80,000 deficit after a series of unexpected funding cuts and is appealing to the public to help raise £40,000 before the end of this month.
Its director Sophie Pilgrim said talks were taking place with Edinburgh City Council and the Scottish Government to see if either could help the charity survive.
