When he started for Scotland in their World Cup warm-up match against Italy two years ago Sam Hidalgo-Clyne’s career looked set to go from strength to strength, but his progress can at best be described as having been interrupted since.

Having established himself as the club’s first choice scrum-half in the season before the World Cup his absence from the club during that tournament allowed rivals Sean Kennedy and Nathan Fowles to promote their cases for selection at a time of uncertainty behind the scenes at the club, all of which may or may not have contributed to the way in which responsibilities have been shared out since.

Hidalgo-Clyne’s stock remained sufficiently high that when Greig Laidlaw received a call to join the British & Irish Lions last summer, he was initially chosen to accompany Glasgow Warriors Henry Pyrgos and Ali Price on Scotland’s tour to Fiji and Australia before a hamstring injury forced him to drop out, once again offering Kennedy an opportunity. However both were given a reminder of how tough competition for places has become when Scotland coach Gregor Townsend held a pre-season national squad gathering.

