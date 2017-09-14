USA Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his Scottish wife have sparked a probe after reportedly requesting an U.S. Air Force jet to take them on honeymoon to Scotland, France and Italy.

Citing sources, ABC News reported yesterday that Mnuchin and his Edinburgh-born wife Louise Linton requested a military jet that costs about $25,000 per hour to fly.

The matter, according to ABC News, sparked an inquiry by the Treasury Department's inspector general.

Mnuchin is a former investment banker and movie producer. Mrs Linton, 35, is an actress who has appeared in movies alongside Tom Cruise and Robert Redford, has recently been appointed chief executive officer of Dune Entertainment.

A Treasury Department spokesman told ABC that Mnuchin requested the jet to make sure he had a secure line of communication during the trip, but ultimately decided the request was "unnecessary" after other communication methods were deemed available.

“The Secretary is a member of the National Security Council and has responsibility for the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence," a Treasury Department spokesman said in a statement, ABC News reported. "It is imperative that he have access to secure communications, and it is our practice to consider a wide range of options to ensure he has these capabilities during his travel, including the possible use of military aircraft."

This isn't the first time Mnuchin's travel plans have come under question.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Treasury’s Office inspector general was reviewing the trip he and his wife took to Kentucky at the time of the solar eclipse.

“We are reviewing the circumstances of the Secretary’s August 21 flight . . . to determine whether all applicable travel, ethics, and appropriation laws and policies were observed,” counsel Rich Delmar told The Washington Post last month. “When our review is complete, we will advise the appropriate officials, in accordance with the Inspector General Act and established procedures."

In May, the Herald reported how actress Louise Linton had become one of Hollywood’s most powerful women as head of a US studio.

The production and finance company, who have backed dozens of movies including Avatar, was founded by her fiance Steven Mnuchin.

He quit as CEO after being appointed as Donald’s Trump’s US Treasury Secretary.

The former Fettes College student, who attended the President’s inauguration, announced her new job on her official Facebook page.

She previously attracted controversy and was ridiculed after being accused of fabricating near-death experiences in Africa for her memoir.

The actress plugged Batman director Christopher Noland’s epic Dunkirk, saying: “As the new CEO of Dune Entertainment I’m very excited about Dunkirk which we co-finance with Warner Brothers.”