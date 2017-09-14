One of the biggest events in Scotland’s cultural calendar is back for a sixth year with a stellar lineup, including a sold-out homecoming show from Paolo Nutini.
Twelve-day Paisley extravaganza, The Spree, will bring some of the biggest names in Scottish music, comedy, and entertainment from October 13 and 24.
With just a month to go, this year’s lineup includes a spectacular show from Frightened Rabbit who are collaborating with The Royal Scottish National Orchestra for a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the Paisley Abbey.
.@FRabbits Scott Hutchison can't wait to play Paisley Abbey with @RSNO at this year's #Spree. Only 1 month to go! https://t.co/9gcQuFT268 pic.twitter.com/8lTufMKouz— The Spree Festival (@SpreeFestival) September 13, 2017
Other acts on the bill include Dougie McLean, Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, the Pictish Trail, Emma Pollock and RM Hubbert, and a very special show where James Grant explores Paisley’s untold story.
Renowned folk band, Breabach, will joined by some of the country’s finest, world-class musicians, Kris Drever and Talisk, as multi-award-winning Irish artist Sharon Shannon takes to the stage with finalists from this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk awards, Fara.
The festival also includes theatre, film, spoken word, a full programme of kids events, with much of the action taking place in a specially-erected Spiegeltent in the town centre.
That's just some of the amazing shows & kids activities at the #Spree. Remember to check out the full guide here https://t.co/FkkyvTjOiD pic.twitter.com/jufmH3zemq— The Spree Festival (@SpreeFestival) September 11, 2017
Kicking off with a twist, the Spree will open with a celebration of twin festival, the Rajasthan International Folk Festival, one of India’s most prestigious events.
The musical collaboration will weave together the two cultures featuring traditional music from India and Scotland in celebration of friendship and connections.
The Spree is taking place as part of the push towards Paisley’s bid to be UK City of Culture 2021 and is helping cement Paisley’s place as a key destination on Scotland’s events map.
Tickets for The Spree are available now at thespree.co.uk.
