One in five parents with adult children have used cash originally intended for their pension to help their offspring, a survey has found.
Some 19 per cent of those surveyed for Prudential had taken money out of their pension fund or sacrificed saving for their retirement to help their children financially.
A further 19 per cent have also made cutbacks to their lifestyles so that their cash could go to their children.
Loading article content
Nearly three-fifths (59 per cent) of those who have lent money to their offspring have later decided to write off some or all of the debt – with a generous third (34 per cent) having written off the whole lot.
Kirsty Anderson, a retirement income expert at Prudential, said: “Whether it’s helping with a deposit to buy or rent a house, or clearing student debt, the Bank of Mum and Dad plays a vital role in the finances of younger people.
“However, it is important that parents remember to consider their own futures when deciding on making loans to their families - for example, money taken now from savings and investments intended to provide for retirement could make a real dent in your income when the time comes to give up work, especially if you eventually have to write off all or some of the loan.”
More than 1,000 parents with children aged over 16 years old were surveyed.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.