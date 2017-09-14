ALEX Salmond has been signed up to present a new radio show - just weeks after he became embroiled in a sexism row at the Fringe.

LBC has signed up the former SNP leader and first minister to present a new show from this Sunday afternoon.

It comes after party colleague Nicola Sturgeon hit out at remarks Mr Salmond made during his Edinburgh Fringe show in which he told an audience that he promised them either 'Theresa May, or Nicola Sturgeon, or Ruth Davidson or Melania Trump, but I couldn't make any of these wonderful women come...'

It was followed by a drum roll as he added: "...to the show."

Ms Sturgeon said his attempt at humour belonged 'more in the Benny Hill era' than it did in the current day, adding that Mr Salmond is 'not always as funny as he thinks he is.'

The ex-Gordon MP said his comments, which came during his 'Alex Salmond ...Unleashed' show were just harmless innuendo.

LBC's owners said the new show, Salmond on Sunday, would be broadcast from 3pm-6pm.

The timing provides Mr Salmond to voice his opinions about politics and other issues, just hours after many of Britain's leading politicians have appeared on the Andrew Marr Show and other TV talk shows.

LBC's owners, Global media, added: "A natural performer, Salmond returns to the airwaves fresh from the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he performed his chat show."

The statement said the former first minister would "tackle the nation’s most important and talked about issues."

It added that "Salmond on Sunday promises a packed programme full of fiery debate, intelligent discussion, breaking news and informed opinion."

Mr Salmond's weekly Alex Salmond Phone-in aired during political commentator's Iain Dale’s show on LBC in 2016.

The former SNP leader is among a number of high profile politicians who have taken part in LBC regular phone ins, including Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Salmond said: “I'm really excited by Salmond on Sunday on LBC.

"This is a great spot to lead Britain's conversation. We will pick up the hot topics from the week's news and look toward what will make the headlines in the week to come. It is the quality of the conversation with the listeners which makes LBC shows. I am looking forward to the talk and the tweets.”

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said Mr Salmond was a 'huge figure in British politics' and 'widely recognised as a defining figure for Scottish nationalism.'

He added: "Armed with 30 years of experience, he is the ideal person to take on the nation’s most important and controversial issues. We’re very pleased to welcome him to LBC and look forward to his new show.”

LBC has around two million listeners in the UK.