ALEX Salmond has been signed up to present a new radio show - just weeks after he became embroiled in a sexism row at the Fringe.

LBC has signed up the former SNP leader and first minister to present a new show from this Sunday afternoon.

It comes after party colleague Nicola Sturgeon hit out at remarks Mr Salmond made during his Edinburgh Fringe show in which he told an audience that he promised them either 'Theresa May, or Nicola Sturgeon, or Ruth Davidson or Melania Trump, but I couldn't make any of these wonderful women come...'

Loading article content