WORK has begun to restore a 400-year-old turret at the castle where a young Mary Queen of Scots sought refuge, after it was damaged in a lightning strike last year.

The £42,000 conservation project by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) will repauir the sentry cupola, constructed during renovations between 1600 and 1700 at Dumbarton Castle. It was used to provide shelter to soldiers standing watch over the town.

It has the longest recorded history of any fortress in Scotland and sheltered King David II in 1333 and Mary in 1548, until ships could take them to safety in France.

Dr David Mitchell of HES said: “We will be able to re-construct the tower, retaining as much historic fabric as possible.”

The scaffolding is expected to be taken down in the spring.