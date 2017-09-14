The Duke of Cambridge admitted his week has been "very interesting" as a woman arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Prince George's school was released on bail.

The four-year-old Prince, who started school last week, was back at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday morning as his father toured the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool at the start of a day of engagements in Merseyside.

Speaking to patient Pagan Tordengrav, 55, William said the Duchess of Cambridge was doing "very well", adding: "And George is at school.

