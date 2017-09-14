The Duke of Cambridge admitted his week has been "very interesting" as a woman arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Prince George's school was released on bail.
The four-year-old Prince, who started school last week, was back at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday morning as his father toured the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool at the start of a day of engagements in Merseyside.
Speaking to patient Pagan Tordengrav, 55, William said the Duchess of Cambridge was doing "very well", adding: "And George is at school.
Loading article content
"It's been a very interesting week."
A 40-year-old woman allegedly tried to get inside Thomas's Battersea, south London, on Tuesday but was reportedly detained by undercover police officers in a square just 100 yards from the school.
Scotland Yard said: "Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site."
Describing the woman's arrest one eyewitness, who was sitting in a nearby restaurant, told the Daily Mail: "She was just sitting there really quietly with two men in ordinary clothes either side of her.
"She was completely calm and passive. She was completely unfazed."
George was driven into school through a side entrance on Thursday morning by two members of staff.
Along with his cohort, the prince is currently attending reception classes on a half-day basis and building up to staying for lunch.
Several plain-clothed officers have been spotted in the area surrounding the fee-paying school, where security is being reviewed following the scare.
The incident came less than a week after George's first day on September 7.
A police spokesman said they were working with the school to review its security arrangements after the incident.
Thomas's Battersea educates 560 boys and girls aged from four to 13, with around 20 pupils in each class.
Fees cost £17,604 a year, and increase to £19,884 a year for those in year three and above.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?