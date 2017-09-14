NICOLA Sturgeon has accused Damian Green of “giving the game away” on what the Scottish Government believes is a Westminster power-grab over Brexit.

The First Minister responded to the warning from Theresa May’s deputy that unless a UK-wide framework were agreed on agriculture ahead of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, then the country could face a “subsidy war,” in which some parts of Britain could pay higher subsidies than others and, thus, undermine the integrity of the UK’s single market.

Whitehall has denied allegations of a power-grab and, instead, has insisted Scotland faced a “powers bonanza” following withdrawal from the EU.

On Wednesday, Mr Green said: "We must ensure the benefits of free trade around the UK, which we've all taken for granted, because we are one country, are preserved after Brexit because a lot of the rules about trade have been operated at a European level rather than at a UK level."

He added: “We need to make sure that we don't have subsidy wars to try to help sheep farmers, some in Scotland and some in Wales and so on."

But Ms Sturgeon, noting how the Conservative Government’s Withdrawal Bill turned the devolution principle “on its head” with powers from Brussels going to Westminster instead of Holyrood, told MSPs: “Damian Green, in the comments that were reported today, gives the game away.

“The UK Government wants to take that approach in order to restrict the freedom of decision and manoeuvre of this Parliament in devolved areas. There are deeply concerning aspects to that.

“Take agriculture for example. Damian Green talked about “subsidy wars”. Is that code for wanting to reduce the funding that goes to our farmers? Right now, farmers in Scotland get 16 per cent of farm funding. We should get more than that because of the percentage of land. Does the UK Government want to see that amount reduced?”

The FM stressed how the issue of subsidy post Brexit would have serious consequences for different parts of Scottish society and the economy.

“It is also serious in principle. Matters that are devolved should be for this Parliament to decide; they should not be re-reserved to Westminster to allow a Westminster Government to do whatever it sees fit. It is a big issue of principle and the Tories would do well to start standing up for this Parliament, instead of just doing what their bosses at Westminster tell them to do,” she added.

Speaking at Westminster Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, asked how the UK Government would seek to create a balance between the devolved administrations having more powers with a UK-wide commonality, replied: “Through conversation and an understanding of the mutual interests of all.”

The Scot told the Commons Environment Committee that when it came to farm subsidy, the UK Government wanted to give the “maximum amount of autonomy” to the devolved administrations.

“But it’s also the case we have to say, if exercised in a particular way, a decision by one administration might have a material impact on another and what we need to do is find the right method to reconcile the need to respect the devolution settlement with the need to ensure we don’t undermine the agrifood industry or farmers or fishermen UK-wide.”

Mr Gove said he was travelling to Aberdeen this week to talk to representatives from the Scottish farming and fishing sectors to listen to what arrangements they believed best served their industry.