PAUL Sweeney, the Shadow Scotland Office minister, has today backed Richard Leonard as the next leader of Scottish Labour.

The MP for Glasgow North East said it had been a difficult decision because the party was blessed with two strong candidates to succeed Kezia Dugdale but he believed “on balance” the MSP for Central Scotland, who launches his campaign tomorrow in Glasgow, was the better candidate over his rival, Anas Sarwar.

“The work I did with Richard on industrial strategy was inspiring,” declared Mr Sweeney. “He will bring a radical policy agenda and a new, fresh perspective. His relative lack of public profile is actually an asset for him. He will be able to press the reset button and start a whole new era for Scottish Labour.”

