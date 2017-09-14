A 16-YEAR-OLD girl from Islay who underwent pioneering cancer treatment in the USA has died after a 13-year battle with illness.
Ciara Caskie Allan died on Tuesday after years of surgeries and chemotherapy as well as intensive proton therapy carried out in Oklahoma.
Her family have now set up an appeal to raise funds for clinical trials at the Schiehallion Unit at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. Donations have already reached almost double the target of £2,500.
Loading article content
Writing on social media, her relatives paid tribute to their "brave little girl".
"Despite her amazing courage, coupled with the most infectious smile and overwhelming personality our dearest Ciara lost her long running battle with her horrible illness," they said.
"Our home seems completely empty without her.
"One thing this journey has taught us is that thankfully there are still far more good people in this world than there are bad.
"Tonight she sleeps in a better place free of pain and illness but forever in our hearts."
Ciara was an ambassador for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity Annual Christmas Appeal and just last year she was a guest speaker at a charity ball.
"It was with such pride and tears in our eyes that we watched her stand in front of over 500 people and tell the story of her journey and why people should be making a donation to such a worthy cause," the family statement said.
The appeal raised £300,000 to fund a neurosurgical endoscope.
This year's appeal aims to raise £500,000 for clinical trials at the unit.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.