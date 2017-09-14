A temperamental chef has been fined £225 for hurling several bowls at his head chef in a hotel kitchen.

Head chef Jack Marsh, nominated for the Parliamentary Pub chef of the year award this week by MP Pete Wishart, had to duck out of the way as the crockery was hurled at him.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Donovan Palmer flew into a rage when his boss told him he was being let go from his job at the Meikleour Arms, near Blairgowrie.

Bowls were smashed off the kitchen wall as Palmer reacted with fury to being let go after two months.

Palmer, 34, Rattray, admitted the attack and threatening him on May 12.