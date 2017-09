Has Inverleith House in Edinburgh been 'saved'?

The answer is, as is often the case in this world: yes, and no. Its fate certainly seems have been carefully adjusted. It looked, in October of last year, that its days as an art gallery were numbered.

Its doors were literally closed after the meaningfully-titled I Still Believe in Miracles show. And a Botanic Gardens (RBGE) statement clearly stated: "Inverleith House will no longer be dedicated to the display of contemporary art, and RBGE is looking at options for the alternative use of the building."

