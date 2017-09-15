Has Inverleith House in Edinburgh been 'saved'?

The answer is, as is often the case in this world: yes, and no. Its fate certainly seems have been carefully adjusted. It looked, in October of last year, that its days as an art gallery were numbered.

Its doors were literally closed after the meaningfully-titled I Still Believe in Miracles show. And a Botanic Gardens (RBGE) statement clearly stated: "Inverleith House will no longer be dedicated to the display of contemporary art, and RBGE is looking at options for the alternative use of the building."

It all appeared very sudden, and there had been no consultation with the arts world. Its sudden change in circumstance was somewhat of a bombshell in the cultural world.

There were protests, an expertly organised petition, an open letter from major artistic figures which read like a Who's Who of the art world (including Martin Boyce, Douglas Gordon, Anish Kapoor, Richard Wright, Tracey Emin, Jim Lambie, Ed Ruscha, Victoria Miro and Richard Armstrong) and, eventually, the Scottish Government got involved, leading to the establishment of a high-powered working group.

The petition asked that this "beautiful building remains open to the public as an arts space and gallery, for the foreseeable future." Now, following the published report of the working group (whose report included both a wealth of good ideas and some carefully worded criticism of the RBGE), the House will remain a venue for exhibitions.

But it will be, it seems, quite different from the Inverleith House of the last 30 years. There will be shows, but not necessarily contemporary art, and not necessarily visual art, and exhibitions will be interspersed with events that are designed to make money.

Perhaps the art world will be relieved the House is not being, as was once rumoured, transformed into a boutique hotel, convention centre or artisanal cafe. But whether it will return to being a key site for the display of contemporary art? That remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see the make up of a new arts advisory group, and how much notice is taken of their input to the workings of the RBGE.