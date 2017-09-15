A FAMILY gathering after a teenager died in a cliff fall ended in two people being stabbed to death in the street, a trial has heard.

The disturbance broke out as relatives of 18-year-old Ralph Smith came together to comfort the boy’s mother following the youngster’s death in February in Arbroath. Robert Stratton, 43, stabbed Julie McCash, 42, in a Dundee street after his wife Lee Mary Kinney and another woman, Wendy McKinney, 44, were asked to leave.

It followed a row between Ms McKinney, and Mr Stratton’s wife Lee Mary Kinney which led to the two women being asked to leave the gathering, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

