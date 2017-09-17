SCOTLAND'S national poet, the Makar Jackie Kay, says Scotland should have 'People's Honours' as an alternative to the UK system.

Her idea of a People’s Honours was that “it should differ dramatically from the other [UK] system”. Instead, she said, Scotland could do “something really democratic and really inspiring, a kind of people power honour system" that rewards ordinary people for extraordinary endeavour.

“I think,” said Kay in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Herald, “there should be more ways of recognising the contributions that ordinary people make, in whatever walks of life. There are these people everywhere, and these are the people who keep places going. They are the heart and soul of places. People like that, I would want an awards system for them. Hospital porters and people like that.”

