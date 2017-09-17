SPECULATION is mounting that the SNP's Angus Robertson is expected to remain as deputy leader despite losing his Westminster seat in the General Election.

The former Moray MP's future has been the subject of discussion since his defeat by the Tories, with claims that he cannot continue as deputy party leader now that he is out of parliament.

However, a copy of the final agenda for the SNP's conference marked "confidential to SNP members" confirms that Robertson is to give one of the keynote speeches - and will also remain with the title deputy leader.

The document obtained by the Sunday Herald states that the theme of Robertson's speech is "shaping the future: leading the movement" for independence.

Robertson is listed as "depute leader" for the closing session of the conference that is taking place from October 8 to October 10 in Glasgow.

His speech is scheduled to take place immediately before Nicola Sturgeon gives her address to SNP activists in what is the centrepiece of the annual event.

Robertson has largely remained silent since he and Alex Salmond were the two highest profile SNP election casualties when the party lost 21 seats on June 8.

Salmond has made a series of high profile interventions since his defeat by the Tories in the Gordon constituency, including fronting a celebrity-studded show at the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

But Robertson's speech will be his first major public appearance since losing his Commons seat and having to quit as the SNP's Westminster group leader.

Under SNP rules the party is asked to accept nominations for leader and deputy leader ahead of each annual conference.

However, the absence of any alternative candidate putting their name forward suggests that Robertson is set to remain as deputy leader.

Robertson was SNP campaign director for the party's 2007 and 2011 Holyrood elections wins, as well as for the 2014 independence referendum.

His background as a campaign chief and his speech to the conference could boost speculation that he will be appointed to a fulltime paid SNP role in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the party conference agenda includes a resolution on "protecting EU safeguards" such as employment rights and single market membership from Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell and the SNP's Europe spokesman at Westminster Stephen Gethins.

SNP members will also debate a motion on "drug reform" that calls for substance abuse to be treated as a "public health issue rather than a criminal matter".

The motion, backed by Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan, the SNP trade union group and a number of local party branches, says the reform would "lift the stigma associated with addiction" and "remove barriers between police and communities".

SNP conference will also debate a call for Scotland to have formal representation in the Bank of England, including on its monetary policy committee that sets interest rates.

The resolution from the SNP's Newington and Southside branch in Edinburgh says the "lack of any representation has failed to recognise the importance of political devolution across the UK".

In a call to Westminster for reform, the SNP members warn that "as Brexit looms" Scotland's must have a "role to play" within the Bank of England's decision making process.