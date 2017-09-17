A 17 per cent pay increase for a Scottish college official will no longer go ahead after an intervention from the Education Secretary John Swinney who described the award as "unacceptable".

MSPs criticised the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) last week for failing to prevent the rise agreed by Glasgow Colleges' Regional Board.

The move would have seen the salary of the board's executive director Robin Ashton increase from £81,000 to £95,000.

Loading article content

Holyrood's Public Audit Committee heard that SFC interim chief executive Dr John Kemp had decided not to use his power to step in over the decision, despite thinking it was ''very hard to justify''.

But in a letter to the committee, John Swinney has now confirmed the rise will not go ahead, calling it "unacceptable", particularly in the current climate of challenging public sector finances.