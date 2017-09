Six people including a British man are to emerge from a dome on a remote Hawaii volcano after spending eight months reenacting a mission to Mars.

Samuel Payler, a doctoral candidate at the UK Centre for Astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh, was among five other researchers who entered the HI-SEAS (Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation) habitat on Mauna Loa in January to help Nasa determine the requirements for sending astronauts on long missions, including trips to Mars.

In a fifth such experiment of its kind, which was backed by Nasa, the conditions in the man-made dome aimed to test how humans would react to living in isolated and confined conditions for an extended period of time.

