UPDATE: Edinburgh Waverley has opened back up, however, communters are being urged to check their journey before travelling

COMMUTERS were being warned of service disruptions to and from Edinburgh Waverley this morning as the station was evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the incident was not terror-related, adding that the evacuation was down to “a small fire.”

Emergency services were at the scene to deal with the incident, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) added that three appliances and a height appliance had been dispatched to the scene.

She added: “The ventilation system is being checked and the scene is being investigated.”

ScotRail said on its Twitter page: “Due to the fire alarm sounding at #EdinburghWaverley, services are being disrupted. More info ASAP.”

However, the team has since said: “Good news. #EdinburghWaverley opened. There will be some disruption whilst we get trains and crew back in position.”