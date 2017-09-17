EIGHT people have been injured after a bus crashed into an overhead walkway in Edinburgh.

During the collision at the entrance to the Western General, the top of the double-decker was ripped off.

Emergency services were called to the scene today at 3.25pm.

Police said none of those hurt in the collision received serious or life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed eight casualties were taken away by a waiting ambulance.

A spokesman for the Police Scotland added access to the hospital was unaffected.