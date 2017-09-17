ULTRA-ENDURANCE cyclist Mark Beaumont is set to reclaim the world record for circumnavigating the globe one day ahead of schedule.

The adventurer is due to arrive in Paris on Monday, finishing his round the world in 80 days challenge on day 79.

Inspired by Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel Around The World In Eighty Days, Beaumont set off from under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on July 2.

He cycled through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and China, before his record attempt took him across Australia, New Zealand and North America.

He then arrived back in Europe for a final push from Lisbon to Paris.

Beaumont crossed the Spanish border on Saturday, and is making his way north east towards the French capital.

His Artemis World Cycle covers 18,000 miles, which means the Scot has had to complete 240 miles a day - spending 16 hours in the saddle - to stay on schedule.

Speaking on Sunday morning, he said: “The plan today if I do a normal 240-odd miler, is it leaves about 180 miles to finish off tomorrow, so we will see how that goes.

“I’m hoping we can have some good rolling miles today. It should be quicker than yesterday, that’s for sure.”

He added: “I think all the team is pretty excited...but there is still a long way to go and if we can get through today successfully then we can start to think about the finish this time tomorrow.”

In 2008, Beaumont completed a cycle around the globe in 194 days, setting a world record.

Since then, the record has been whittled down to 123 days by New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson.

Unlike his 2008 solo ride, he has been accompanied by a mechanic, nutritionist, physiotherapist and manager on this attempt.

Speaking at the start of his challenge in July, Beaumont said he spent three years creating a support team to deal with nutrition, logistics, navigation and safety, allowing him to “purely focus on my performance and being an athlete”.

"I don’t think anyone has ever tried to go this fast and this far before and I have been building on my experience as an endurance rider over two decades to prepare for this journey,” he said.