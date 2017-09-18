THE Boys Brigade is to to welcome members of all faiths and none in a bid to boost its dwindling numbers, it has been reported.

Founded in Glasgow in 1883 to promote "reverence, discipline, obedience and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness", the youth group's numbers have shrunk from 100,000 members in its heyday to just 17,000 north of the border today.

Now the Brigade, which traditionally meets in Church of Scotland halls, is stressing its credentials as an equal opportunities organisation.

