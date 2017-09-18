Actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen have shown off their dramatic new hairstyles as they start work on new series Good Omens.

Tennant has swapped his signature dark Doctor Who locks for a shoulder-length look in auburn, while Twilight’s Sheen has bleached his cropped curls bright blond.

A first image shared from the set of Amazon’s upcoming six-part series, based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, shows the lead stars in full costume as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley as they begin filming in London’s St James’s Park.

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James's Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

Tennant (Crowley) sports a chic jeans, jacket and waistcoat combination with a skinny tie and shades, and Sheen (Aziraphale) matches his dazzling hairdo with a beige coat, suit and bow-tie with golden shoes.

Adapted by showrunner Gaiman, the filming schedule will take the team to London, Oxfordshire and locations in South Africa before the show finally hits subscribers’ screens in 2019. It will later be broadcast on BBC Two.

The acclaimed story combines elements of comedy, fantasy and horror as it tells the tale of the unlikely son of Satan who is plagued by the influences of both characters as the prophesied “end of times” looms.

Gaiman teased: “People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen – and I was probably the most nervous and excited of all.

“This is a first look. Michael Sheen is the best and finest of bookseller angels, David Tennant the coolest and most delightful of demons.

“Together they are one hell of a double act (or do I mean one made in Heaven?)”

Tennant and Sheen will be joined by the likes of Miranda Richardson (playing Madame Tracy) and Jack Whitehall (Newt) for the show, directed and produced by Douglas Mackinnon.

Other cast members include Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious, Michael McKean as Shadwell, Ned Dennehy as Hastur and Ariyon Bakare as Ligur.