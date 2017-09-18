THE family of a nine-year-old girl who died at home in Glasgow are to hold a celebration of her life.

Amanpreet Kaur, whose name translated into 'lover of peace,' died in her sleep at home in Dumbreck on September 7.

The exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, but police have returned the girl's body to her family to allow her funeral to take place at the city's Linn Crematorium at 11am on Wednesday.

Family and friends will then congregate for prayers at the Sikh Temple in St Andrews Drive, Pollokshields followed by observance of the sikh practice of Guru Ka Langar and a vegetarian meal in the temple.

Her mother and father, Gurnam Kaur and Rocky Singh, along with her younger brother, say they have been greatly comforted by the results of the post-mortem examination which confirm she died peacefully.

Amanpreet, a pupil at Our Lady of the Rosary school in Cardonald, had been involved in raising money for children in Malawi and dreamed of becoming a teacher.She dreamed of becoming a teacher and was described by her family as a happy girl who brought great joy to the lives of those who knew her.

Rocky and Gurnam are working with the charity Mary’s Meals, which has estabished a special section of their website in heer memory, who distribute food to hungry children in the poorest nations.

Mary’s Meals have established a special site in Amanpreet’s memory where donations made in her name will be used to feed children in Malawi.

Her family said they were keen to continue her good work.

In a statement they continued: "The family would like to thank everyone who has stood by them and supported them as they try to come to terms with this tragedy and have asked those planning to attend the funeral not to bring flowers.

"Amanpreet's relatives, who include her great grandfather, Jit Singh; her grandfather Bobby Singh and her great-uncle Satty Singh, would also like to thank Police Scotland and the paramedics who attended their home for their kindness and professionalism and for helping them cope during a very difficult time.

"They humbly ask that those who knew Amanpreet remember her with love and prayers."