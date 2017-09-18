Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Tottenham, London Fire Brigade has said.
A brigade spokeswoman said warehouse storage units were alight and officers were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
She said: "Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters have been called to a fire at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in Tottenham this evening.
"Warehouse storage units are alight. The brigade was called at 20.17 and is still at the scene.
"Firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and the surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
She added: "The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."
London Ambulance Service said one patient had been taken to hospital with burns to the hand and crews remained at the scene.
A spokesman said: "We were called just before 8pm.
"We sent two ambulance crews, an officer and members of our hazardous area response team to the scene.
"One patient has been treated and taken to hospital with burns to the hand and we remain on stand-by at the scene."
The injuries are not thought to be serious, he added.
