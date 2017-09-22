Your pets are as good as family, which is why it’s important to provide for their every need. Here we bring you a selection of some of the finest services to provide your beloved companions the care and attention they deserve.

There is something to spoil every pet, including doggy day care and boarding services, ensuring their healthy diet is catered for, or providing a dog friendly hotel setting for the whole family to enjoy.

Fitzcharles Training

Pet owners, businesses can go to a local classroom course held by a qualified first aid instructor, plus they also give further online support, including access of a library of pet and human first aid films, to help keep your knowledge up-to-date. Also offering many more online and classroom courses that maybe of interest to you, or your friends.

Do you belong to a pet group/club, why not book a group pet first aid evening course?

You will be given hands-on practice on the dog CPR manikins and other training aids during classroom courses that you can’t experience during the online courses.

Pet First Aid certificates are mailed to you after completion of the course, and are valid for 3-years, when you will be reminded to attend an update course, to help keep your skills up-to-date.

For more information call 0141 628 0888. Find them on Facebook here.

All 4 Pets

All 4 Pets are a Natural food & Treat specialist. The family run business is home to the exclusive ‘Naturally First’ range of natural pet foods and treat.

The establishment guarantees their customers that their pet food products contain no derivatives, colourants, preservatives, wheat, dairy, gluten, soya or additives.

They also offer free nutritional advise and specialise in helping pets who suffer with allergies and intolerances.

All 4 Pets are open seven days a week and offer free home delivery six days a week.

Find them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/all4petsscotlandltd/#

For more information visit: https://www.all4pets.co/

Dogz Day Care

Dogz Day Care is an indoor and outdoor play area for your canine companions. A place for fun, play, socialisation and exercise.

Their spacious full enclosed arena and gardens, countryside indoor converted barn is the ideal setting for your pooches to play and socialize. The company refuse to use cages or kennels, giving your pups the freedom they need.

Dogz Day Care are easy to find, located beside the M77 pass.

Offering up to 10 hours of amusement while you are at work or are away for the day, all for a little bit more than you would pay for an hour’s walk service and instead of sending your canine friend to a kennels, Dogz Day Care provide home boarding, where your dog will be kept in their home with their own canine companions.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/dogzdaycare

For more information visit: dogzdaycare.com

Barking Mad

Dogs deserve a holiday too!

Do you know what your dog is doing when you are away? The trend for sending your dog on a tailor made break whilst you are away has really taken off in Scotland. Locally owned and run Scottish dog sitting service Barking Mad knows that when you’re away you really can’t relax unless you know what your canine best friend is doing.

Barking Mad provide a luxury professional home dog boarding service where dog loving customers have complete peace of mind as they know their dogs’ are happy on their own holiday. The pet sitting service organises one to one care in dog loving host family homes and has been independently rated five star by over 3,000 users.

Every pooch gets it’s very own schedule of daily activities with a Barking Mad dog care day including dog walks, their favourite type of play activity, the dog’s normal feeding routine and of course cuddles on the sofa.

Barking Mad has become such a Scottish success story that the expert dog carers have become a hub for the dog loving community. They organise regular events including coffee mornings, afternoon teas and dog walks and are always looking for dog lovers to join them whether it is to be a customer or a dog loving host to look after a dog in their home whilst their owners are away. Many host dog carers who are part of the Barking Mad community find that it has really changed their lives whether it be due to increased exercise, companionship or just making new friends (human or canine).

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/barkingmaddogcare

For more information visit: www.barkingmad.uk.com

Bella And Duke

We all know that a balanced diet is important to provide energy, allow the body to repair and maintain a healthy weight.

But just how much thought and research is devoted to our favourite furry friends food intake?

At Bella & Duke, they offer gluten free and hypoallergenic meal plans delivering completely natural dog food to your door.

Using only ingredients that provide health benefits to your pet and cater to its species-specific needs, your dog’s food will arrive frozen in individual trays making it a simple case of defrosting and serving up.

The brain child of Mark and Tony, Bella & Duke was kick-started due to personal experiences. After their own pet dogs both died from cancer, some internet research let the two to start their own raw food pet supply company.

Finding it difficult to buy dog food that wasn’t processed, they sought to help other owners serve their beloved four-legged friends natural and nutritious food.

Passionate about feeding pets healthy meals, their mission is to get as many pets off a processed diet as possible and onto a raw one.

Whether you’ve got a fussy eater, several dogs or want to steer clear of certain dishes, Bella & Duke can tailor your plan to exact specifications.

Appreciating that no two dogs are the same they deliver food based on their weight and activity levels. They also leave owners in control of the size and frequency of deliveries.

Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/bellaandduke/

To find out more or order a trial pack, visit: www.bellaandduke.com

Cairnbaan Hotel

This dog friendly hotel offers more than just a great venue. Located on the scenic Crinan Canal there are plenty of picturesque forest, canal, and hill walks for visitors and their pets to explore, including a beach close by.

The Cairnbaan Hotel was built in 1801 to coincide with the opening of the Crinan Canal, which is known as Scotland’s most beautiful short cut. For over two hundred years this gem of a hotel has serviced the needs of people travelling up and down the canal as well as visitors to Mid-Argyll from all over the world.

The hotel is an ideal spot for a relaxing lunch or dinner, they serve a wide range of first class produce prepared on the premises.

The range of rooms on offer are all individual and dog friendly. Enjoy a two night stay at the Cairnbaan Hotel, near Kilmartin Glen, for £148.

Contact the Hotel directly 01546 603668 or visit: www.cairnbaan.com for more information.

Carradale Hotel

Pets are welcomed guests at Carradale Hotel.

Travelling along the shores of Loch Lomond, Loch Fyne and then finally to Carradale taking in some of the most spectacular scenery Scotland has to offer, the hotel offers a relaxed and informal atmosphere with numerous areas to relax and unwind in.

Their very large secure gardens are perfect for your precious pooches to play in. Snuggle up beside the log burners for a cosy relaxing setting.

They offer an array of homemade food with a wide selection of gins and local malts to tempt all palettes.

For a romantic setting Carradale Hotel also offer rooms with sea views.

With the village being surrounded by Carradale Forest and moorland to one side, and the Killbranan Sound to the other, it boasts miles and miles of tracks and paths for the avid walker. Form a wander down to the mile long bay or a hike over Deer Hill there is something for everyone, with stunning views, active wildlife and fresh clean air.

For more information visit: : https://www.facebook.com/carradalehotel/