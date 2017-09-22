UK Steel Enterprise’s (UKSE) managed Grovewood Business Centre, at Strathclyde Business Park, Bellshill, provides high quality serviced office space and industrial units to let.

Developed to support the needs of new or growing businesses, the Centre offers modern workspaces within stunning landscaped grounds; a fully equipped meeting room and high-quality facilities.

Since 1975, UKSE has been supporting local businesses with financial backing and its commercial premises, situated close to the M8 and 20 minutes from Glasgow city centre. The 46,500 sq. ft. business centre is currently home to 36 companies ranging from small manufacturers and producers to engineers and software designers.

Jackie Taylor, property administrator at UKSE, said: “Many of the businesses we support are transitioning from start-up to bigger, challenger brands in their markets. Strathclyde Business Park is a prestigious address and ideally located in the heart of the Central Belt, making it ideal for businesses that need to reach the commercial hubs of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“The facilities at the Grovewood Business Centre are designed to be suitable for a wide variety of business types and our convenient, ‘easy-in/easy-out’ policy means that we are as flexible as the business requires us to be. The perfect recipe for a growing firm.”

Roller door specialists DES Doors Ltd, was founded in August 2015 by David Irvine and business partner John Melrose. After 25 years in the industry, David and John started the business which manufactures, installs and provides maintenance for industrial roller doors across Scotland and Northern England.

After a year of working from home, they chose UKSE’s managed workshop space to set up shop. DES Doors took occupancy of a 492 sq. ft. unit at UKSE’s Grovewood Business Centre. Six successful months later, DES Doors moved into another UKSE unit almost double the size, and has hired three more employees.

David Irvine, managing director at DES Doors, said: “For our first premises, we were looking for premises that would act as a good starting platform, and would allow us to grow.

“It soon became clear UKSE offered everything we needed. Grovewood has a central location and easy access to the both the M8 and M74 motorways. It also provides a manned reception and 24/7 security, which is important for when our engineers are working on site. As an early stage business, it was really important to us that there was no requirement to sign up to a long-term lease.

“Six months later, as our projects became larger and we had to stock more materials, we needed more space. The team at UKSE couldn’t have been more helpful and we quickly moved to a larger unit. UKSE gave a lot of assistance to help us get established, including offering a rental incentive when we were moving in and setting up. They have been there every step of the way.

“Another bonus is being eligible to apply for UKSE funding. It’s definitely something I’m considering for the future, when we’re ready to take the business to the next level of expansion.

“My ambition for the company is to double staff build our service and repair customer base and increase our in-house manufacturing capabilities. Grovewood Business Centre provides great premises for us to do that and has been vital to the success of our first years in business.”

For more information check www.uksteelenterprise.co.uk/find-business-premises/scotland-lanarkshire