WHEN Labour begins its UK conference in Brighton today, one of the most intriguing talking points is sure to be the race to lead the party in Scotland. Until recently Scottish Labour could reasonably have expected merely a passing mention at the national party conference.

However, following the unexpected resignation of Kezia Dugdale as Scottish leader, the contest has become a crucial marker on the future direction of the party in Scotland.

There could hardly be more striking differences in style and substance between candidates Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard in what is both an intriguing contest and one that is crucial for the party following its recent troubled past. Sarwar is correctly viewed as a talented and highly-polished professional politician who has experience in a leadership role during his tenure as deputy leader. Yet his decision to send his children to private school has already tainted the Glaswegian politician in the eyes of many as an advocate of an egalitarian approach to education.

