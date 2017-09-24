A MAN was raped in an early morning attack in Glasgow city centre.
The 22-year-old was attacked in a lane between Parnie Street and the Trongate after leaving a nearby nightclub.
The victim, who police said is "extremely distressed" met the man outside the nightclub and was subjected to a serious sexual assault around 3.40am this morning.
Forensic officers were seen combing the lane for evidence as detectives launched an appeal for information.
Extensive enquiries are underway with officers examining CCTV footage and conducting door to door enquiries in a hunt for the suspect, who is described as black.
Detective Inspector David Reilly said: “The victim has been left extremely distressed by what happened and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Public Protection Unit based at London Road via 101 and quote incident number 1051 of Sunday 24TH September 2017.
"Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”
