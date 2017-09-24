PEOPLE are being invited to give their views on how Scotland can build on the success of home-grown movies such as Trainspotting, its sequel T2, Under the Skin and Churchill.

A record £52.7 million was spent by film and television producers in Scotland in 2015.



MSPs hope the consultation, which forms part of a Holyrood inquiry into the film industry's future, w ill boost jobs in the sector and make it "more vibrant and sustainable."



The Scottish Parliament’s Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee wants to hear views on issues such as talent development, skills and training as well as areas such as infrastructure, distribution and audience development.



The committee is looking at ways to strengthen and develop the sector using recommendations from the Screen Sector Leadership Group’s (SSLG) report.

Written evidence can be submitted by visiting the Committee’s website: www.parliament.scot/screen-industry

The SSLG recommendations included increased funding for film and television production, more studio facilities and infrastructure for Scotland and more investment in talent development, skills and training.

Joan McAlpine MSP, convener of the Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee, said: “Scotland’s screen sector has enjoyed a number of notable successes in recent years and we want to ensure the industry reaches its full potential.

“The Screen Sector Leadership Group has made some really helpful recommendations in their report to the Committee that suggests ways to develop a successful and sustainable industry which nurtures domestic talent and has a wider benefit for the Scottish economy.

“The inquiry will focus on how these recommendations can be implemented and will feed into the wider work of the Scottish Government and supporting bodies like Creative Scotland and Scottish Enterprise.”

The initial deadline for written submissions for the inquiry is November 3, 2017.

The Committee’s deputy convener Lewis Macdonald: “Scotland has immense potential to have a world leading screen industry.

“My hope is that we can build on recent success like Outlander and Hollywood productions like the Avengers to create a more vibrant and sustainable industry which encourages local talent and expertise.”

The figure was up from £45.8 million the previous year and more than double the £23 million spent in 2007.

Anyone interested in the inquiry can find out more about the call for views and submit written evidence by visiting the Committee's website: