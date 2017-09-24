A man has been charged following a three-vehicle crash on a major road.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injures following Saturday’s collision on the A1 in East Lothian.
Police Scotland said the crash - involving a VW Transporter and Vauxhall and Seat cars - happened at around 1.50pm at the junction with the A1087, near Dunbar.
Sergeant Andy Gibb said: “A 22-year-old male involved in the collision has been charged with a driving offence and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles beforehand, to get in touch.
Mr Gibb said: “One lane of the southbound carriageway remained closed for over four hours to allow for collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles.
“Two females remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.”
