Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes has revealed she used to self-harm every day during her battle with depression as she tried to overcome sporting injuries.

Former middle distance runner Dame Kelly spoke out about her experience at a health and wellbeing show in Tunbridge Wells, in Kent.

She revealed she used to cut herself as she tried to recover from seven career-threatening injuries, beginning with an injury she sustained during the 1997 world championships.

She has previously said that she at least once considered suicide.

The 47-year-old went on to become the first British woman to win double Olympic gold in the same Games, winning both the 800m and 1,500m races in Athens in 2004.

The run up to her final major championships was blighted by leg injuries she suffered.

She retired from athletics in 2005 and appears frequently on the BBC as a pundit or presenter at athletics events Dame Kelly told the BBC: “At my lowest, I was cutting myself with scissors every day that I was injured.

“The scissors were in the bathroom and I used them to release the anguish that I had. It was really a bad place to be.

“But my biggest message to people is that you can get out of that and you can still achieve.”

Dame Kelly, who joined the Army at 17 before becoming an athlete, has previously spoken of how she hid her depression for fear of negativity but said mental health needed to be “shouted about more”.

Speaking at the NHS Confederation conference in Manchester last year, she praised the work of the NHS and her own GP who she said helped her to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming an Olympian.

Becky Randall, co-founder of Health & Wellbeing Live, said she struggled but she kept going.

She added: "So many of us are inhibited by a black cloud that sometimes descends, by feeling not good enough.

"I want people to be able to understand that they are not alone and that talking about it is what really helps. It's got to be out there."