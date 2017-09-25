SPAIN’s conservative government is facing a potential challenge to its rule as its Catalan crackdown sparks a backlash at home and abroad.

Key figures on the country’s left yesterday called for a bid to unseat the minority administration of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and allow an independence referendum in Catalonia.

Mr Rajoy’s Partido Popular or PP has thrown the full weight of the Spanish state behind blocking an unauthorised vote still scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Armed paramilitary police last week arrested some organisers of the plebiscite, which has been formally “suspended” by Spanish judges pending a drawn-out investigation in to its constitutional legality.

However, Mr Rajoy’s crackdown – described as “repression” by his Catalan critics – this weekend appeared close to uniting some of his divided opponents.

The leader of the anti-austerity party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, yesterday led demands for Spain’s fractured left to unite to bring down Mr Rajoy.

Mr Iglesias urged the leader of Spain’s mainstream centre-left opposition, Pedro Sanchez of the Socialists, to lodge a motion of no confidence in Mr Rajoy.

Podemos, the Socialists and a scattering of smaller green, left and pro-independence parties could outnumber Mr Rajoy’s PP and the ultra-unionist group Ciudadanos in parliament. However, previous attempts to forge an alliance have failed.

Mr Iglesias, addressing the Socialist leader, said: “Comrade Sanchez, don’t fall in to the trap of a united front with the PP.

“We need a new democratic government of plurinational unity which will organise a referendum in Catalonia.”

Podemos – and a related party called Podem in Catalonia – are not pro- independence but support what Catalans call the “right to decide”.

So does Ada Colau, the poverty campaigner turned mayor of Barcelona, who joined Mr Iglesias in his exhortations to Mr Sanchez.

Catalans are divided over independence but a clear majority want a vote to settle the matter.

A call by MSPs for a Scottish-style vote made headlines across Iberia yesterday, as previously did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s backing of a democratic solution.

There is no “No” campaign for the referendum, which, if it goes ahead, looks set to be boycotted by unionists.

Catalonia watchers stress the key role that previously “indy-ambivalent” or anti- independence figures of the left could play if Mr Rajoy’s crackdown continues.

Mr Sanchez is one of very few politicians to have what Catalan journalists called “sporadic” contacts with both Mr Rajoy and Carles Puigdemont, the pro-independence president of Catalonia.

So far he has backed the Conservative over Catalonia. Yesterday the Socialist leader told the Barcelona daily La Vanguardia that such support “has its limits” and called the current situation in Catalonia a “conflict”.

Referring to a show of force from Madrid – which has ordered extra police in to Catalonia – Mr Sanchez said: “We have to leave behind the law of the strongest and open the door to dialogue.”

Spain has devolved powers to its regions and “nations” – although ultra-unionists hate the latter term for places like Catalonia – since the early 1980s.

However, Spain has never embraced federalism and its few proponents – mostly in the Catalan wing of Mr Sanchez’s party – have been squeezed in recent years.

Some 500 far-right Spanish nationalists protested at the Podemos gathering where Mr Iglesias was speaking in Zaragoza, between Madrid and Barcelona.

Reporters at the scene said bottles were thrown while one Podemos figure, Pablo Enchenique, said just a dozen police showed up to control the crowd. He was told, he tweeted, they had been sent to Catalonia to “chase ballot boxes”.

Mr Puigdemont was quick to contrast the far-right rally in Zaragoza with peaceful mass demonstrations across Catalonia.