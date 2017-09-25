Police have appealed for information after the theft of a set of bagpipes in a Highland village.
The instrument and its case were stolen from a car parked outside a house on Main Street in Kyle of Lochalsh between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday.
The Henderson bagpipes are worth a "mild four-figure sum" and are described as being black and ivory, with distinctive silver engravings and a blue bag cover marked Lochalsh Juniors.
They were stored in a black rucksack style case with red piping.
Constable Derek Reid of Police Scotland said: "This is a very distinctive instrument which is of significant personal as well as monetary value to the victim.
"Anybody who has seen this set of bagpipes or who has been offered them for sale should contact us as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
