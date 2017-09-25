Gaucho, the Argentinian steak restaurant, is to open a flagship restaurant and bar in Scotland, officially opening its doors mid-November.
The new restaurant will be based in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh and will see the creation of 50 new jobs including openings for chefs, front of house and bar staff.
The £1.5m investment will see 4a St Andrew Square transformed into a sophisticated yet welcoming dining destination for business lunches, intimate evening dining, private dining and special events.
Loading article content
It joins The Ivy, The Refinery and Dishoom on the square in the Scottish capital.
Jamie Robertson, Gaucho chef director who worked alongside celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, before joining Gaucho in 2012, said: “Being from Bonnyrigg, this is something of a homecoming for me.
“If there’s one thing Scots know, it’s good beef.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.