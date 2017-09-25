A TEENAGER has said that gay and transgender pupils are afraid of confronting homophobia in the classroom because they don't want to be put in the spotlight.

Sarah Quinn, who is bisexual, said that schools and teachers have to do more to support LBGT teens and help fight negative attitudes about their sexual orientation.

Her comments come as a new report reveals that almost half of young gay people face bullying in Scottish schools, while 70 per cent of transgender pupils suffered similar treatment.

A report by the charity Stonewall Scotland study also revealed that young people in Scotland are more likely to hear homophobic slurs in school than elsewhere in the UK.

Ms Quinn, 16, of Glasgow said: "I go to a catholic school and there was a real lack of support when I came out. There was no one I could talk to and I had to go online to find things out.

"The school just ignores LGBT issues and does not want to face up to it or speak out of it. There's no-one saying that it's ok to be catholic and gay.

"When you come out to your family it can be one of the most difficult things you can do, especially at a young age. And it would be helpful if there was someone from the school who could support you in that."

The teenager, who plans to go to university next year, believes that schools have a tendency to brush LGBT issues under the carpet.

She added: "You hear homophobic slurs a lot. Just the other day I heard a boy describe something as 'gay' on a negative way, and the teacher was right there.

"But they won't explain to them shy that is bad and that they shouldn't do it. I don't do that myself because then I'll put myself in the spotlight and attract a lot of unwanted attention."

The survey found that many LGBT teens suffer from poor mental health, with nearly all transgender teens admitting to self-harming, as have three in five lesbian, gay and bisexual young people.

More than two in five trans young people in Scotland (43 per cent) have attempted to take their own life, and almost a quarter lesbian, gay and bi students who aren’t trans (24 per cent) have done the same.

One in twenty (5 per cent) LGBT young people in Scotland are subjected to death threats.

Colin Macfarlane, Stonewall Scotland Director said: "Over the last five years Stonewall Scotland has worked with hundreds of schools to combat anti-LGBT bullying and create inclusive learning environments for all our young people.

"Our school years are one of the most formative periods of our lives, and we owe it to young LGBT people to ensure that they don’t face discrimination or bullying because of who they are, but are supported to flourish and achieve."