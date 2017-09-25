North Korea’s top diplomat said President Donald Trump’s tweet that leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

Foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that Mr Trump’s statement gives North Korea “every right” under the UN Charter to take counter-measures, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even though they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country”.

Mr Ri referred to Mr Trump’s tweet Saturday which said: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

