North Korea’s top diplomat said President Donald Trump’s tweet that leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.
Foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that Mr Trump’s statement gives North Korea “every right” under the UN Charter to take counter-measures, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even though they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country”.
Mr Ri referred to Mr Trump’s tweet Saturday which said: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”
Loading article content
Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Mr Ri said: “The question of who won’t be around much longer will be answered then.”
The foreign minister opened his brief remarks in Korean by saying that over the last few days, the UN and the international community have clearly wished "that the war of words between the DPRK (North Korea) and the United States will not turn into real action".
He said: "However, that weekend, Trump claimed that our leadership wouldn't be around much longer, and ... he declared the war on our country.
"Given the fact that this comes from someone who is currently holding the seat of (the) United States presidency, this is clearly a declaration of war."
He said all UN members and the world "should clearly remember that it was the US who first declared war on our country".
Mr Ri then said North Korea now has the right to retaliate against US bombers.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?