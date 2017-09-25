NO mention was made of ISIS in a complaint against a student who later said he was being investigated by his university for mocking the terror group, the woman who first contacted the authorities has said.

Edinburgh University student Esme Allman said she raised Robbie Travers online behaviour with officials after he threatened to expose comments she had made on social media saying that some black men were "trash" for directing abusive comments towards tennis star Serene Williams after she became engaged to a white man.

Ms Allman, who is convener of the University's Black and Minority Ethnic group, complained she was being harassed and contacted University authorities.

But Mr Travers, who has a 17,000-strong following on Facebook, then claimed he was being investigated for "Islamophobia", particularly over comments about ISIS.

The story later made headlines around the world, especially in sections of the right-wing press.

Speaking to the University of Edinburgh newspaper The Student, Ms Allman said: "He threatened me with sending my comments “black men are trash” to multiple media outlets. My comment was in response to the misogyny experienced by Serena Williams at the hands of black men online. He, a white man, accused me, a black woman, of being an anti-black racist.

"I believed Travers had breached the student code of conduct. By publishing my comment out of its original context to an online audience of almost 17,000 and likening it to Neo-Nazism he became quite clear he was not only attempting to smear but discredit the hard work of the Edinburgh University Students’ Union BME Campaign this year.

"Also in the status he disclosed my university, the city I live in and my role at Edinburgh. He also allegedly threatened to report me to the Prevent regime for apparent radicalisation.

"Travers knowingly put me in danger online by skewing my comments and releasing them to what I understand is a hostile audience."

Ms Allman said she went on to receive threats and abuse online, much of it tinged with anti-Islamic feeling despite her not being a Muslim.

She added: "My complaint never mentioned Islamophobia. That quote wasn’t in my complaint. As I am not a Muslim woman I’m not comfortable commenting on an experience that isn’t mine."

The student also criticised the University for failing to counter Mr Travers claims, and for not supporting her better when the media became involved.

A University spokesperson said: "The welfare of students and staff is of utmost importance to the University. We have a range of services in place to support our students.

We continually seek to ensure that the University is a safe and welcoming environment in which to study. We are also committed to providing an environment in which all members of the University community treat each other with dignity and respect.

The University regrets that an internal student conduct matter is being played out in the public arena, as this risks being harmful to all the students involved."