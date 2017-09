MORE than 90,000 staff will be needed over the next two decades to combat the “ticking timebomb” in social care, new research suggests.

Experts say a further investment of £3.5 billion is needed in Scotland to cope with the rising number of people over 85 and in need of long-term care. Financial services firm JLL said over the next ten years, 37,000 more staff will be required in the social care sector, with a further 54,000 in the following decade, a combined 91,000.

However this is set against a decline in the overall nationwide workforce by more than 171,000 over the same period. In August the Herald also highlighted figures from JLL which estimated 10,800 care home beds would be needed by 2026 to cope with projected closures and population growth.

