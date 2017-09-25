A BUILDER'S labourer has died after he was "shot with a bow and arrow" following a disturbance at a party.

The death of the victim, named locally as Gordon Diduca is being treated as "suspicious".

Locals raised the alarm when they saw the victim "covered in blood" pleading for an ambulance.

The man, who is understood to be aged 24, was found at an address in Dundonald Court, Dundee at around 11:45pm on Sunday. A second man was also injured.

Blood stains could be seen smeared on the front door of the block of flats, which stands on the corner of Arklay Street and Dundonald Street.

Some residents say he had been attacked with a crossbow, causing fatal injuries, after the party disturbance spilled on to the street.

Police said they could not comment on the method of the man's death but said they were "following a positive line of enquiry".

A huge cordon was thrown up on Arklay Street, to the rear of Dundee United's Tannadice Park, from Dens Road to Sandeman Street as an investigation got under way.

Forensic examiners in white suits had begun a full crime scene investigation on Monday morning.

Shahid Mohammed, who runs a nearby convenience store, added: "People have been coming in and saying somebody has been murdered.

"One said 'somebody got murdered with a bow and arrow'.

One resident, whose flat overlooks the search area said: "It is terrifying.

"The police won't tell us if there's anyone in custody - just that they have a positive line of enquiry.

"For all we know there's someone out there running around with what has been proven to be a lethal weapon.

"It wasn't until this morning that I realised just how serious it was."

Another resident who asked not to be named said: "Somebody was in the street shouting 'please call an ambulance'.

"I looked out and there was a man lying covered in blood. They were working on his chest and then he was taken away in an ambulance.

"He was older and heavy set. I saw a younger man, a teenager, being taken away in by police."

The woman added: "I didn't see an arrow I heard he was shot with a bow and arrow of a crossbow."

Call centre worker Michael Taylor, 23, whose flat overlooks the crime scene said: "Directly outside my house there was a man and he kept shouting that someone had been stabbed or shot with a crossbow.

"He was really upset and kept repeating himself.

"His friends were trying to calm him down but he kept screaming about it."

Gordon Diduca's death is the second tragedy to hit the family in less than six months. In May Gordon's mother, Janice, died after a three month battle with cancer.

Gordon, who is survived by brothers David and Ryan and sister Lisa told how she "fought her cancer like a warrior".

Paying tribute to her in a local newspaper he said: "The cancer came out of nowhere. She had other illnesses as well — COPD, asthma and fibromyalgia — but we never expected cancer.

Friends and family told of their shock at the death.

His niece Courtney set up a crowd funding page to raise money for his funeral.

Mr Diduca's cousin, Sandra Nicoll, wrote: "Would like to say RIP to my little cousin Gordon. He was 24, a prankster, laughable, would help anyone if he could but he certainly didn't deserve to be killed in the middle of a street."

Friend Dylan Queen said: "I seriously don't know what to say right now still in shock, saw you only a few hours ago and now your gone, had so many great memories with you bro, your at rest now and will be missed so much. Love you bro - feeling shocked."

And Shannon Coughlin added: "You will be well and truly missed Gordon, taken far too soon. Never told you enough how much I appreciate you and how well you done for yourself.

"My heart goes out to all the family - I'm honestly lost for words, heaven gained another angel."