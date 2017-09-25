DENNIS Skinner, aka the Beast of Bolsover, earned a standing ovation from an enthused conference hall after the veteran left-winger gave a rousing speech, insisting Labour would fund its public programmes just like the private sector did - by borrowing the money.
Given a prime spot on the main stage just before Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, the 85-year-old insisted when Tesco expanded it did not take the money out of its own safe but went to “someone else's safe and borrowed the money".
Gesticulating throughout his speech, the Derbyshire MP said Labour's manifesto was the best since 1945. In a tub-thumping performance worthy of John Prescott, Mr Skinner bellowed: "Vote Labour. I can't wait for it!"
Loading article content
Clenching his fist, he added to applause: “All power to your elbow!”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?