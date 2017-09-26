Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn has died aged 77.
The soap confirmed the actress, who character Vera Duckworth for 34 years, had passed away last night.
The actress had suffered from health problems and had recently been in hospital over the past few weeks.
A family statement said: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.
Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.
She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."
Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said: “Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person."
"Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.”
