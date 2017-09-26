LABOUR has prepared for a range of scenarios, including a run on the pound, should it win power, John McDonnell has admitted.

The Shadow Chancellor said he did not expect such a scenario to unfold but the party had to prepare for an "assault" by opponents in the City, media and parliament

Mr McDonnell said that if Labour had won the June election, then MPs would already be legislating for new taxes as part of measures aimed at raising £48 billion.

