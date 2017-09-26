Irn Bru maker AG Barr has cheered a growing following for its brands outside of Scotland, but revealed the impact of Brexit-fuelled costs and investment in advertising as half-year profits fell 8%.

The group, which is also behind Rubicon and Tizer, saw bottom line pre-tax profits fall to £19.4 million in the six months to July 29 from £21.1 million a year earlier despite an 8.8% surge in revenues.

It said cost pressures from the Brexit-hit pound and spend on marketing for its brands hit profit margins, although these were lessened by recent moves to hike prices and overhaul its business, which involved cutting 10% of its workforce.

