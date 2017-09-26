SCOTTISH Labour leadership frontrunner Richard Leonard has expressed hope that Westminster could stop Brexit in its tracks as the in-fighting between the rival camps continued.

In a hustings event at the Labour Party conference in Brighton with the centrist candidate Anas Sarwar, the left-winger dismissed the call from Kezia Dugdale, the former Scottish party leader, for a second EU vote, saying he was "not persuaded" of the need for one.

Noting how 65 per cent of Labour voters voted to remain, compared to 68 per cent of Lib Dem voters, who were supposed to belong to the most pro-EU party in the country, Mr Leonard said: “The process that we’re involved in will lead to the deal going back to Westminster and there's a possibility of Westminster voting that deal down, which would in turn precipitate a general election, and as a Labour Party that is something we should relish.

“So, I’m not contemplating second referendums; I want to see an early general election and I want to see Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister."

Later, he was asked directly if there should be a second EU referendum or a parliamentary process to stop Brexit. Mr Leonard replied: “I hope there will be a parliamentary process that does stop it.”

Mr Sarwar also came out against EUref2, saying he did not think there was an appetite for another vote in Scotland, claiming there was “referendum fatigue in Scotland”.

The Glasgow MSP insisted Labour could “not close the door” on retaining membership of the single market and staying part of the customs union if it were true to its aim of protecting jobs, trade and what was right for Scotland.

He made clear the party had to accept the 2016 EU referendum result but stressed: “We should not accept a Tory Brexit and I would love there to be an election before the deal is concluded while we are still in that transition period, so that we can take over the negotiations and make sure we get the Brexit deal that works for working people and works for the UK and Scotland.”

During exchanges, Mr Sarwar made clear that while he respected Scottish Labour’s right to oppose keeping Trident, he supported the UK party’s manifesto to retain it. In contrast, Mr Leonard, a long-standing member of CND, made clear he would scrap it.

As the Central Scotland MSP received the backing of two more trade unions – Unison and the bakers’ union BFAWU – bringing the total to six, the issue of Len McCluskey’s Unite “stitching up” the leadership contest was raised.

On Monday, a source close to the Sarwar camp warned: “Scottish Labour fought hard for its autonomy from the UK party. Members won't take kindly to any attempt by Unite to return Scottish Labour to a branch office."

Mr Sarwar stressed that if there were a choice between the UK Labour Party and Scotland, he would not be afraid to take on Jeremy Corbyn and “put Scotland first”.

“It’s about saying in a grown-up environment an autonomous Scottish Labour Party not being a branch office…We can take different decisions in Scotland that are right for Scotland’s interests. I will not be afraid to do that.”

Stressing how in the election contest “we have all got to make sure we play by the rules,” Mr Sarwar said if people did that, then he had “no problem with more Unite members or any other trade union members voting in this contest”.

Mr Leonard, who repeatedly stressed the consistency of his left-wing views, has dismissed suggestions of a Unite stitch-up as “complete nonsense”.

But after the hustings, a source close to the Central Scotland MSP questioned Mr Sarwar’s consistency, saying: “If they are going to talk about a branch office, the exemplar of there not being one is Scottish Labour’s position on opposing Trident; yet Anas is against this.

“If he becomes leader and goes down to the NEC, he is bound by Scottish Labour Party rules to abolish Trident.”