THE Ministry of Defence has been accused of playing “fast and loose” with safety after the department’s police force failed to meet national standards on firearms.

The College of Policing suspended its endorsement of firearms training arrangements at the MDP, which helps protect the UK’s nuclear bases at Faslane and Coulport, after an inspection.

MDP officers are still able to use firearms, but SNP MP Stewart McDonald said:

“This is an extremely sorry episode and the public needs to know how training and safety standards were allowed to slip so far as to have the College of Policing feel it necessary to take this drastic step.”

MDP officers protect sites of national importance and provide uniformed policing and investigative services to defence property, personnel, and installations throughout the UK.

Sites include Faslane, which is home to Trident, as well as defence munitions establishments.

The force’s officers are trained to use firearms and it is estimated that 90% of personnel on duty at any one time will be performing this role.

Oversight is provided by the College of Policing, which sets standards for the content, quality and recording of the training that officers receive.

Forces receive a full inspection of their firearms training every four years and are endorsed by way of a ‘license’ if they pass.

The MDP has voluntarily complied with the licensing process and has received a training endorsement since 2009, but a summer inspection raised concerns and the College refused to approve the system.

It is understood that an MOD Minister met the force’s assistant chief constable and firearms trainers recently to check on progress being made.

McDonald added: “Ministry of Defence Police are tasked with protecting some of the most sensitive national assets from our power supply to nuclear weapons. The MoD cannot afford to play fast and loose with training and safety as that puts us all at risk.

“Ministers are ultimately responsible for this and they must outline in full why this has been allowed to happen, and give assurances that they are taking appropriate action to put it right.”

Richard Bennett from the College of Policing said: “The College of Policing has suspended its endorsement of the Ministry of Defence Police firearms training arrangements until MDP is in a position to demonstrate that it is again delivering training to the very high standards set by the College.

“We are now working hard with the MDP to support them so that we can endorse their training arrangements again as soon as possible. The suspension does not mean that the MDP must stop training its staff or that its staff cannot carry and use firearms to protect important sites and the public.”

An MOD spokesperson said: “The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) has completed corrective action to address the issues identified in the College of Policing inspection report. The Force is now working closely with the College on the reinstatement of its Firearms Training Licence at the earliest opportunity. This does not impact on security arrangements or the ability of MDP officers to carry firearms while on duty.”